With high heat and humidity combining to produce heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees this afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips to ensure residents stay safe during the oppressive heat:
Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library — even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat. Call your local health department to see if there are any heat-relief shelters in your area.
Keep in mind that electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off. Use your stove and oven less to maintain a cooler temperature in your home.
Try to limit outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.
Cut down on exercise during the heat. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, stop all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint.
Wear sunscreen. A sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated.
Do not leave children or pets in cars. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children are especially at risk of getting a heat stroke or dying. When traveling with children, remember to do the following:
Avoid hot and heavy meals, which add heat to your body.
Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks — these actually cause you to lose more body fluid. Also avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.
Replace salt and minerals. Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.
If you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage or taking salt tablets.
Keep your pets hydrated. Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.
Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips and to learn about any cooling shelters in your area.
Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.
When working in the heat, monitor the condition of your co-workers and have someone do the same for you. Heat-induced illness can cause a person to become confused or lose consciousness. If you are 65 years of age or older, have a friend or relative call to check on you twice a day during a heat wave. If you know someone in this age group, check on them at least twice a day.
Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others. These include:
Infants and young children.
People 65 years of age or older.
People who are overweight.
People who overexert during work or exercise.
People who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia or poor circulation.
Visit adults at risk at least twice a day and closely watch them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Infants and young children, of course, need much more frequent watching.
