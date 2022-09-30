CEDAR POINT — Tractor Supply is proposing a store in Cedar Point.
The town planning board will get a look at the proposal Tuesday night during its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The board could recommend town commissioners approve the plan for what the developer says would be a 21,930-square-foot building with about 16,400 square feet of sales space off Old Highway 58.
Tennessee-based Tractor Supply, founded in 1938, is a retail chain that sells products for home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, livestock, equine and pet care.
The chain already has locations in Morehead City and Jacksonville, but this would be the first in western Carteret County or eastern Onslow County.
Also during the meeting, the planning board will get a look at plans for a new drive-in storage facility, called CSP Extra Space Storage, on the old Walmart property at the intersection of Highway 24 and Old Highway 58. Walmart bought the 28-acre property for a new store site 15 years ago, but instead eventually built a store on Highway 24 in Swansboro and is selling the land for development.
Finally, the board will examine a plan for a new, two-story, nearly 5,000-square-foot commercial building at 1160 Highway 24.
