CRC seeks legal advice on proposed floating structure permitting for shellfish leases

BEAUFORT — State coastal development managers want input from the N.C. Attorney General’s office before they consider any regulations for floating aquaculture structures.
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission met Thursday at the Beaufort Hotel on Lennoxville Road for one of its regular business meetings. During the meeting, N.C. Division of Coastal Management Executive Director Braxton Davis gave the CRC an update on the rulemaking process for draft permitting rules for floating structures associated with shellfish leases.
Leaseholders use the public water bottoms, and sometimes the water columns, and these leases cover for shellfish aquaculture operations. After discussion, the CRC agreed by general consensus to seek input from the state attorney general to determine if aquaculture is considered a form of agriculture and therefore exempt from CRC regulation.
“The shellfish leasing industry has been growing along the coast in the last five years or so,” Mr. Davis said. “In North Carolina, there’s been broad support for the industry to expand.”
For state regulatory agencies, the challenge has been finding a balance for competing uses of the public trust waters, according to Mr. Davis. During the rulemaking process, some commenters have voiced concerns about potential hazards from floating platforms sometimes used in aquaculture, including affecting the public trust waters view sheds and potential navigation hazards.
Some aquaculture supporters who’ve commented during the rulemaking process, including the N.C. Shellfish Grower’s Association, have said aquaculture is a form of agriculture, which may make it exempt from CRC regulation. NCSGA member Chris Matteo, who was present for Thursday’s meeting, said during public comments this exemption exists for agriculture because, like roads, food production is “vital infrastructure.”
“Any material issues with a proposed lease should be addressed before the issuance of the lease,” Mr. Matteo said. “Of all the types of agriculture out there, shellfish aquaculture is the one most suited for an exemption, as it improves the coastal environment.”
Coastal environmentalists have promoted oyster restoration and use of oyster sills in living shorelines for several years as a means of improving water quality. Oysters and other shellfish are filter feeders, which remove particles from the water, thereby improving the water quality.
Several aquaculture company representatives also spoke during the Thursday meeting’s public comments. All the company representatives were in favor of halting the CRC permit rulemaking process for floating aquaculture structures.
“We need floating structures,” said Swan Quarter Oyster Co. owner Greg Huhn. “We need a floating platform that’s not (permitted through) a major CAMA (Coastal Area Management Act) permit.”
The Coastal Conservation Association’s North Carolina branch also supports aquaculture, especially mariculture, according to CCA-NC representative Dr. Chris Elkins.
“In North Carolina, we’re rapidly expanding our mariculture,” he said. “The issue of more floating gear shines a light on what to do with all floating gear that becomes floatsam after a storm.”
Dr. Elkins went on to say the best response for state officials would be to create a fund to clean up lost mariculture gear after storms, with aquaculture industry participants as a potential funding source.
One person, Morehead City resident Bobby Schultz, spoke in favor of the CRC regulating floating structures through permits. Mr. Schultz, who sits on the Morehead City Board of Adjustment, said while he understands the public water view shed may not be a public trust right, floating structures may have an effect on the environment.
