2021 Emerald Isle Marathon donates $15K to BackPack Friends

EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Marathon and Half Marathon, run Oct. 30, raised $30,000 for the town and a charitable organization.
Race director and Emerald Isle Commissioner Candace Dooley, speaking during the commission’s monthly meeting Tuesday in town hall, said $15,000 went to the town’s bike and pedestrian path fund, which helps pay for improvements along the path that runs along Highway 58 and some other major roads in town.
The other half went to BackPack Friends, which provides free, nutritious food on weekends for students in need.
Ms. Dooley, who was reelected to her town commission seat Nov. 2 and sworn into office during the meeting Tuesday, thanked the staff and volunteers who helped make the races a success.
The race was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but came back strong this year with about 1,200 participants, marking the sixth time in seven years it attracted more than 1,000 runners. It’s a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.
Ms. Dooley said the marathon is more than just a race, it’s also a chance to serve others through donations to worthy causes, such as Backpack Friends.
Swansboro-based BackPack Friends provides nonperishable and easy-to-open food students can take home each weekend. It’s inconspicuous because the backpacks look just like the bags other students use. Counselors identify the students and parents must approve participation.
The volunteer organization started at White Oak Elementary School in Cape Carteret 11 years ago and feeds about 650 kids per week in 18 schools in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Onslow counties.
Mayor Jason Holland, who also took the oath of office Tuesday, praised the organization and urged others to help it.
BackPack Friends depends on donations from individuals and businesses for food and money and on volunteers to do the packing each Thursday during the school year. The cost of helping to feed all of those students is about $190,000 per year.
