CARTERET COUNTY — Applications are being accepted for North Carolina Extension and Community Association Scholarships.
High school seniors, full-time college students or adults returning to college may apply.
The purpose of the scholarship is to assist students in obtaining a degree at any North Carolina college, in any field of study, with priority given to family and consumer sciences areas of study.
Previous applicants and/or recipients may reapply each year they remain in school. The state scholarships are $800 each and there will be two awarded to the Southeast North Carolina district.
Applications are due by Friday, Jan. 29.
Submit by email, postal mail or deliver on site to:
- Stephanie_Stevenson@ncsu.edu.
- N.C. Cooperative Extension, Carteret County Center, 303 College Circle, Morehead City, NC 28557, or NC Cooperative Extension, Craven County Center, 300 Industrial Drive, New Bern, NC 28562.
- With COVID-19 precautions in place, if hand-delivering, call ahead to assure assistance is available.
For more information, contact Stephanie Stevenson, extension agent at Stephanie_Stevenson@ncsu.edu or 252-222-6374.
