The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will hold its annual public forum at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the CCC Foundation building. This will follow the board’s regular meeting, which will begin at 9 a.m. (Cheryl Burke photo)

 

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will hold its annual public forum at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10 in the Camp Glenn Building that now serves as the CCC Foundation Building. Those who wish to speak must submit a Request to Speak form at least 24 hours prior to the beginning of the public forum. Requests can be made at carteret.edu/BOTPublicForum.

The public forum will follow the board’s regular meeting, which will begin at 9 a.m. in the foundation building.

 

