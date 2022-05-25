ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council Monday night picked KUTONOTUK of Charlottesville, Va. to design a major redevelopment of the oceanfront boardwalk in the Circle development district, traditionally the focal point of entertainment and beach-going in the town.
The vote came during the council’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58.
KUTONOTUK proposes a boardwalk design incorporating features of the existing boardwalk, such as the existing seawall and the boardwalk’s concrete foundation.
It includes a central public park, labeled the Alfred B. Cooper Park in the presentation, with a grove of live oak trees, as well as a pavilion structure with an upper deck for its roof.
On the west end of the boardwalk, the firm proposes building a new bathhouse with parking, a splash pad, a dune playground area and other features. The east end would include physical fitness features.
The town used an international design competition to select the architects to lead the design of a major upgrade to its oceanside boardwalk and surrounding areas. More than 50 architecture and landscape architecture firms submitted designs for the competition.
After narrowing the field to three finalists, the competition jury selected KUTONOTUK as the winner.
The firm, founded by Matthew Jull and Leena Cho, describes itself on its website as “working at the intersection of architecture, landscape architecture, urbanism, and an array of interrelated forces that shape the built environment.”
KUTONOTUK will visit Atlantic Beach this summer to collect input directly from its citizens and will refine the design based on public input
The town council received design proposals from its three finalists in its boardwalk redesign competition earlier this year.
The competition jury held an online meeting via Webinar on Wednesday, April 13, where the finalists presented their ideas to redesign the town-owned boardwalk in the Circle, the development district consisting of property directly south of the Fort Macon Road/Atlantic Beach Causeway intersection and the surrounding neighborhoods.
The council held the competition because the boardwalk has fallen into disrepair and needs replacing.
The competition jury consisted of town council members and local residents and property developers. Other finalists picked by the competition jury were Hudson Architects of Norwich, England and FORMA Architecture and Design of New York City.
Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper noted that “the jury had a very difficult decision; all three finalists submitted excellent designs, and any one of them would have led to a great new boardwalk.”
The jury ultimately chose KUTONOTUK because of how well their approach integrated ecology back into the boardwalk while also providing needed amenities, including a new pavilion to host events such as music festivals and movie nights, town officials said.
In part, the jury awarded first place to KUTONOTUK because of their strategy, which recognized that “The Beach is the Star” and chose to keep their design relatively simple. This less commercial approach also resonated with many of the people who provided public input, including one survey respondent who commented, “It keeps the beach the focus. Myrtle Beach and Virginia Beach are NOT what we want here. Kutonotuk nailed it!”
Mr. Jull of KUTONOTUK commented on their interest in this competition. “What initially attracted us to the competition was that it addressed what we think are some of the most important issues of our time. Within a town with such a rich history and in such a dynamic environment, how do we create new spaces for people to come together to strengthen the community while simultaneously meeting the challenges of the future? The fact that this key question was being asked through a public process was a major inspiration.”
Mr. Cho of KUTONOTUK continued, “For us, the new boardwalk needed to act both as a central gathering space for the town and an extension to private patios and gardens of many adjacent homes and businesses. Instead of privileging one over the other, our design combined the two with a two-level boardwalk that is unique to the site, providing flexible use and connection to the urban coastal landscape.”
More than 1,000 people responded to a survey about the boardwalk designs, including hundreds who provided detailed comments. These public comments, as well as input from the town council and homeowners along the boardwalk, will be considered as the design evolves.
“We look forward to working with the community, the jury and the town council in the next stages of this incredibly exciting public space project,” Mr. Jull said.
The town is actively seeking grant funding to help pay for the boardwalk improvements and hopes to begin constructing the first phase of the new boardwalk this winter.
