GALLERY: Second annual Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival
The Hank Bowman band entertained the crowd from 5-7 p.m.
Ashton helped his mom, owner of Piper and Grace kids apparel, with customers who visited their tent.
The 2022 North Carolina Little Miss United States Agriculture and 2022 National Future Little Miss United States Agriculture also attended the event.
Several of the tubs of watermelon were already nearly empty at 5:30 p.m.
There were five tubs of Bogue Sound watermelons, including both regular and seedless varieties.
People lined up at the various food trucks present, including Two Crazy Donuts.
The festival featured live music, vendors and food trucks, as well as the much-anticipated Bogue Sound watermelons.
JAM, formerly known as Joey and Mason, performed from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by The Hank Bowman Band performed from 5 to - p.m.
Approximately 50 vendors were present, offering everything from handmade jewelry to kids’ clothing to home decor.
Also at the festival were local food trucks, including those like Hawaiian Kine Shaved Ice and Butters Cool Spot that helped attendees cool off on the hot day.
Helping to sell the Bogue Sound watermelons was N.C. Watermelon Queen, Emily New. The 21-year-old from Nashville is a student at N.C. State University, majoring in Biological and Agricultural Engineering.
The five large tubs of watermelon were divided into regular and seedless varieties, and they were selling quickly. Last year, the Bogue Sound melons were not ready, but this year, several farms have already harvested some, and people were eager to take them home.
