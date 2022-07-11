Festival 1

Approximately 50 vendors were present at the festival. (Rachel Jacob photo)

CAPE CARTERET — The second annual Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival was held in Cape Carteret Community Park on Saturday, July 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. 

The festival featured live music, vendors and food trucks, as well as the much-anticipated Bogue Sound watermelons. 

JAM, formerly known as Joey and Mason, performed from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by The Hank Bowman Band performed from 5 to - p.m. 

Approximately 50 vendors were present, offering everything from handmade jewelry to kids’ clothing to home decor. 

Also at the festival were local food trucks, including those like Hawaiian Kine Shaved Ice and Butters Cool Spot that helped attendees cool off on the hot day. 

Helping to sell the Bogue Sound watermelons was N.C. Watermelon Queen, Emily New. The 21-year-old from Nashville is a student at N.C. State University, majoring in Biological and Agricultural Engineering.

The five large tubs of watermelon were divided into regular and seedless varieties, and they were selling quickly. Last year, the Bogue Sound melons were not ready, but this year, several farms have already harvested some, and people were eager to take them home. 

