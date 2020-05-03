BEAUFORT/NEWPORT — Both state and county law enforcement report they have taken precautions to safeguard the health and lives of prisoners and correctional officers during the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.
In Carteret County there are two facilities for housing prisoners, the state Carteret Correctional Center in Newport and the Carteret County Detention Center in Beaufort. The N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Division of Prisons runs the center in Newport, while the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office runs the detention center in Beaufort.
DPS Communications Officer John Bull said as of Wednesday, none of the offenders housed in the Carteret Correctional Center, which has a maximum capacity of 300 offenders, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Nonetheless, the center, like all prisons in North Carolina, is implementing safety measures to avoid any outbreak from spreading.
“Every prison has these protocols in place in case they’re needed,” Officer Bull said. “The leaders of every prison have prepared and continue to hope this virus doesn’t arrive within their walls.”
Among the protocols being used is distributing protective face masks among offenders and prison staff.
“All offenders and staff have face masks in every prison,” Officer Bull said. “Offenders have two, an extra to use if one is in the laundry. The medical staff have medical-grate personal protection equipment.”
Officer Bull also said cleaning is a top priority at the prisons, including the Carteret center. He said each prison has large disinfectant machines in use.
“They’re called Power Breezers,” Officer Bull said.
As of Wednesday, the state reported 1,167 offenders have been tested at the state’s 52 prison facilities. Of these offenders, 610 have tested positive for COVID-19, while 557 have tested negative. There have been three COVID-19-related deaths in the state prison system, two at the Neuse Correctional Institution and one at the Pender Correctional Institution.
If an offender tests positive for COVID-19, Officer Bull said they’re medically isolated and treated. Other offenders who test negative but were in a housing unit where someone else tested positive, are put in a 14-day medical quarantine, where their conditions are closely monitored.
The state prison system has been implementing protective measures since mid-March. Visitation and volunteering at all prisons, including the Carteret center, has been suspended as of March 16. The prison system’s work release program has also been suspended as of March 25.
Meanwhile, in Beaufort, Sheriff Asa Buck said the safety and well-being of the jail’s staff and inmate population is a top priority for his office.
“The Carteret County Detention Center has implemented procedures to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19,” the sheriff said. “A few weeks ago, in preparation for the pandemic reaching our area, we worked with the local court system and partners to address the inmate population and jail cases in a number of ways, including adjudication of some pending cases.”
Sheriff Buck said this resulted in the release of some inmates from the jail to probation or being sentenced to active time in the N.C. Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice. Other methods of addressing the matter of inmate population the sheriff’s office is using includes bond modifications and releasing inmates with electronic monitoring.
“These measures significantly reduced the number of inmates in our jail,” Sheriff Buck said.
He said approximately 20 jail cases were addressed by the courts during the week of March 16, and the as of Thursday the total population in custody was 127.
Much like the correctional center, the county detention center staff is also reportedly avoiding inmates coming in contact with people outside the center. The sheriff said inmate visitation has been suspended for the duration of the outbreak, and to compensate, inmates have been provided with additional calling services at no charge to allow them to stay in touch with family.
“Programs that require participation by outside participants, such as the inmate mentoring program and jail ministry program, have been suspended,” Sheriff Buck said. “All persons entering the facility are subject to temperature checks, with the threshold being a temperature of 100.4 degrees (Fahrenheit). Any personnel with a temperature will be relieved of duties and asked to self-quarantine until symptoms are no longer present or until tested.”
Detention center staff is also conducting inmate screening upon entry to the facility, via a form provided by the medical staff. Sheriff Buck said medical staff is on site 24 hours a day at the jail.
“Any arrestee that enters the facility with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is immediately quarantined from the rest of the inmate population and closely monitored by medical staff,” the sheriff said. “Current inmates that begin displaying symptoms will be immediately isolated from the inmate population and monitored. If symptoms persist, the inmate will be tested.”
As of Thursday, there’s been one inmate tested for COVID-19. Sheriff Buck said they had an inmate late March/early April who had shown symptoms.
“The inmate was isolated from other inmates and monitored by our medical staff,” the sheriff said. “The inmate was tested for COVID-19 and tested negative. That inmate has since been released from custody.”
Sanitation is also a big priority for the detention center staff. Sheriff Buck said sanitizing cleaners are provided to inmates and staff and all are “encouraged to clear their area as thoroughly as possible.
“We have a supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) that will be utilized by jail staff where warranted,” he said. “Soap, shampoo, shaving supplies and toilet paper are provided (to inmates) upon request. Education material about COVID-19 is posted in each cell block for inmate awareness.”
Sheriff Buck said his office and detention center staff are closely coordinating with the Carteret County Health Department and working with the N.C. Sheriff’s Association and the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice on contingency plans in the event COVID-19 spreads into a local confinement facility.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
