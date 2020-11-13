Carteret County reports 17 additional COVID-19 cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported 17 more confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, with the number of active cases increasing by the same amount.
The new cases bring the total to 1,555 reported in Carteret County since March, with 267 considered active Friday. Meanwhile, 1,271 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 17 residents have died.
The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased from five reported Thursday to eight Friday.
The Carteret County public school system also reported new cases Friday for the first time in nearly two weeks. Officials reported two cases confirmed at East Carteret High School in recent days, bringing the total connected to schools to 49.
The County Health Department released updated demographic data on confirmed cases in Carteret County as of Friday afternoon. According to the data, 10% of confirmed cases have been recorded in people up to the age of 17, 11% are in the 18-24 age range, 36% are in those aged 25-49, 25% are in the 50-64 age range and 18% are individuals 65 and older. In addition, 0.39% of cases are an unknown age.
The gender breakdown of cases is evenly split, with 49% identifying as female and 49% male. The remaining 2% are considered unknown.
The county noted data designated as “unknown” are still being investigated as officials sometimes receive incomplete demographic information that requires health department verification.
The county also released information on the race and ethnicity of positive COVID-19 cases. The data show 88% of patients are white, 8% are black and 3% are unknown. Additionally, 86% of positive cases are non-Hispanic, 12% are Hispanic and 3% are unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.