NEWPORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen from a home in the Newport area.
The CCSO said in a Tuesday afternoon release Chandler Lefevers, 14, of Bogue Loop Road, was reported as a runaway from his residence Monday. He is a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. There is no description of the clothing he was last seen wearing.
Anybody with information about Chandler’s whereabouts is asked to contact detective JC Hawks with the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911.
