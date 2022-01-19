Child fatality, protection teams address need for improved services to reduce deaths

MOREHEAD CITY — Continued education in schools regarding the signs of suicide, domestic violence and bullying are among ways to reduce the number of child fatalities in the county, according to a team of health and social service professionals.
In addition, there should be continued education regarding pregnancy risk factors and the importance of prenatal care, as well as the creation of a state registry for infants and children born substance affected so medical and service providers can provide better care.
These are some of the recommendations from the Child Fatality Prevention Team and Community Child Protection Team, tasked with reviewing child fatalities and welfare cases in the county.
Chuck Bryant, social work supervisor for the Department of Social Services, and Justina Grady-Coker, manager of the Care Management for At-Risk Children program, presented the information during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting held Jan. 10 via Zoom. The annual reports were also reviewed during the county commissioners’ Dec. 20 meeting in Beaufort.
Mr. Bryant said the N.C. General Assembly established the teams to examine causes and circumstances surrounding child deaths, and recommend actions or policies that will help support the safe and healthy development of children and prevent future child abuse, neglect and death.
In addition, the Community Child Protection Team reviews active child welfare cases.
“The purpose of these case reviews is to identify systemic deficiencies in child welfare services or resources,” he said. “Once identified, the team develops strategies to address the gaps in the child welfare system within the county, and to report back to the state any areas of concern that warrant action.”
The 2021 child fatality report is based on child deaths that occurred in 2020. The team reviewed nine child deaths in 2020. That compares to four deaths in 2019 for the 2020 reporting year. The state defines a child as those 0 to 17 years of age.
Causes of death included: intentional self-harm by hanging, strangulation and suffocation; illness, acute lymphoblastic leukemia; a newborn affected by infection of the placenta and amniotic fluid; accidental poisoning by and exposure to drugs, medications and biological substances; two cases that had unknown causes; accidental inhalation and ingestion of food causing obstruction of the respiratory tract; birth defect; and newborn affected by placental transfusion syndromes.
Based on their findings, members of the county’s Child Fatality Prevention Team made several recommendations to the state Child Fatality Prevention Team.
Their recommendations included:
· Continued local work within the school system utilizing the program Signs of Suicide, as well as continuing to provide students with the Mobile Crisis Unit chat/text number.
· Need for school counselors and social workers to implement programs that address the signs of domestic violence, suicide and bullying, along with state and local resources students can easily access and utilize to address these issues.
· Need for schools to provide all parents, caregivers and teachers with a list of local community resources that include domestic violence, suicide and bullying prevention programs and resources.
· Continued education regarding pregnancy risk factors and importance of early prenatal care, testing and screening.
· Continued availability of care management services for high-risk pregnancies and to families with children who have risk factors including toxic stress, medical complexities and/or mental health diagnoses.
· Provide parents and caregivers with education regarding choking hazards and how to prevent these in the family’s native language.
· Grief counseling services.
· Need for a state registry of infants/children that are born substance affected so medical and service providers can closely follow them and close gaps in care and services.
· Need for communication and networking between medical providers and mental health professionals for shared patient/client care.
· Need for appropriate upkeep of public and private roads, as well as appropriate reflective identification markers to be visibly placed on the property or home so EMS and first responders can have clear and accurate access to dwellings.
In addition, Community Child Protection Team members made numerous recommendations based on the review of six open child welfare cases involving 11 children. Common themes found in these cases were children were severely impacted by not being in a physical school setting during the 2020-21 school year and teenagers were unable to access appropriate and effective services to address substance abuse, mental health and delinquency issues.
Some of the cases involved violent youth who could no longer be managed at home, but there was a statewide shortage of residential treatment programs for them.
Among the numerous recommendations from the Community Child Protection Team, many dealt with the need for more local residential treatment programs for youth with mental health and substance abuse issues.
Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said county commissioners had expressed an interest in the lack of adequate resources for youth. Based on that, officials contacted Trillium to discuss the possibility or using the former PruittHealth facility in Sea Level to provide services.
“Trillium is going to tour PruittHealth in Sea Level,” she said. “We are hoping there is some interest in Trillium trying a substance abuse facility for youth in Sea Level.”
