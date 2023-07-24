CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County deputies reported that an older man who was reported missing has been found.
James Powell, 76, was located unharmed in Greenville and returned to Carteret County Sunday afternoon, July 23, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies originally asked for help finding Powell Friday, July 21 after expressing concern for his welfare due to him being alone with dementia.
Powell was previously last seen at his home Thursday, July 20 before the missing notification was issued.
In the initial release, deputies said he had been spotted in Forsyth County County and thought he might be traveling west toward Knoxville, Tennessee.
