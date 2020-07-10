Cedar Point planners recommend sign text amendments

CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to recommend town commissioners approve a list of mostly technical sign regulation text amendments proposed by Town Administrator David Rief.
The board met via Zoom, and town commissioners must approve the amendments before they take effect.
Mr. Rief told the planning board that after an extensive review of the sign regulation portion of the Unified Development Ordinance, he proposed “just a few truly substantive changes, none of which have a major impact on what signs are or are not allowed in the town.”
The biggest change, the former municipal attorney said, “is in reducing the burden upon an applicant and the town for a number of permit applications which currently require a special-use permit,” which carries a $400 application fee and requires a review by the planning board and approval from commissioners.
Basically, Mr. Rief said, the change is intended to streamline the process by which businesses get to put up signs that are already spelled out and regulated in the ordinance, making the signs permitted uses instead of special-uses under the UDO.
The proposed changes also alter the language in the UDO to “sign permit” instead of “zoning permit” and clean up inconsistencies and typographical errors.
Board member Josh Reilly made the motion to recommend the changes.
Board member Doug Pittner called Mr. Rief’s work on the sign regulations “a nice job.”
In a separate motion, the board adopted a consistency statement drafted by Mr. Rief regarding the text amendments. It states the board finds the changes consistent with the town’s intent, expressed in the UDO, “because (they create) a better balance in favor of property rights for impacted individuals without impacting the interests of the town or traveling public.
In addition, the statement says the board finds the changes do not “significantly alter the limitations placed upon signage within the town.”
The meeting was the first for Mr. Pittner, who along with Michael Castellano, was recently appointed to the board. Mr. Castellano, who previously served on the panel, was absent.
They replaced Paul Garavaglia, who recently resigned, and Larry Bragg, whose term expired and was not extended by commissioners.
