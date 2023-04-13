MOREHEAD CITY – The Carteret County Reentry Council and Jacksonville-Onslow Welcome Home Council hosted a reentry simulation at the Crystal Coast Civic Center on April 13, its purpose to raise awareness about the difficulties incarcerated individuals may experience post release from jail or prison.
“By understanding the difficulties, it assists us in understanding and willingness to help remove those barriers. Successful transitions can result in more people becoming gainfully employed. The overall goal is reduced recidivism in breaking that endless cycle of reoffending,” Michael Noreski with You Empower You Foundation Inc. stated.
The event began with Lee Stiles, formerly incarcerated and now vice chair for Carteret County Reentry Council and CEO of nonprofit From the Pit to the Palace. Stiles had 13 felony convictions and five misdemeanors.
“This mission is personal to me. I’m very passionate about reentry because I am reentry,” Stiles began. “If you had the worst thing you had ever done in your life written on your shirt, what would it say? And how would you feel about people knowing those things? Offenders serving time have to wear their mistakes every single day. When they come home, they have to wear those mistakes. But they deserve a second chance. That’s why we’re here today.”
Each participant was given a packet of information for the simulation describing the length of their incarceration and what they were incarcerated for. The packet also included certain resources they were given for release. Some individuals would have state IDs, jobs, money and a place to stay. Others wouldn’t have anything. The diversity in roles helped expand the experience for each person participating. The participants had 15 minutes to go through their checklists for “four weeks.” Some of these tasks included paying rent, buying food, going to AA, cashing checks, paying child support and more. If individuals failed to complete their checklists, they’d be escorted back to jail.
Patrick Byan, peer supporter from Veteran Services for NC, participated in the simulation. His role described 13 years in prison for drug manufacturing and distribution. He had a job and $300 and was provided with all of his state-issued documents. This did not make the experience any easier as Byan ended up in the simulation’s jail three more times.
“It doesn’t matter if you start out with something or nothing,” Byan said. “I’m learning that it’s difficult to utilize these resources in the community without having a leg-up. It’s difficult to do everything that’s expected of you. My real job is to help people navigate these systems, and I can’t even do it in a mock event.”
After the event, Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy briefly gave his remarks and observations: “The reason this all matters is because the two reasons for ending up in prison are: one, punishment for doing wrong: and two, for rehabilitation, so that when you come out, you don’t get caught in this cycle of criminal activity and that you might have a chance at being a citizen. This sim allowed for building empathy. One of the greatest assets we have is being able to learn from others.”
Following the congressman, keynote speaker Warden Embrey Morton of Carteret Correctional talked about how faith-based environments make a difference to the success of reentry individuals.
“I have a passion for what I do, and I put Jesus in front." Morton stated. "When you put Him first, rehabilitation becomes transformation because I put things in the Lord’s hands, not man’s hands. I tell these men that I love them, and it manifests peace. What can we do to make reentry more successful? We should be doing more on the outside than they’re doing on the inside. We need to get out of our own individual silos.”
Upon arrival and before release, Morton works to help his incarcerated individuals receive their state IDs, get approved for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, education opportunities and works with VISA Inc. (credit card company) to help inmates establish credit.
The Jacksonville-Onslow Welcome Home Council noted that, “With the right tools, returning citizens may be able to be productive taxpayers and not tax burdens. These are members of our communities. These are people who need to be shown pathways to achieve success. Our wish is for policymakers and community stakeholders who serve all individuals to give our peers the opportunities for a second chance. They are our neighbors, colleagues, family and friends.”
This event was sponsored by the Sports Center of Morehead City, American Legion Post 46, Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast, City of Jacksonville Police Department, You Empower You Foundation Inc., Councilman Brian H. Jackson Ward One (city of Jacksonville), Gary and Dottie Capers Foundation, Pay Tel Communications, United Way of Onslow County, NC Works of North Carolina and U.S. Attorney’s Office (Middle District).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.