Crowds flock to Crystal Coast for Labor Day weekend

ATLANTIC BEACH — Britany Saraco and her family drove from Raleigh Monday to spend Labor Day on the beach at Fort Macon State Park.
“We just love this beach and we’re trying to get the last little bit of summer in,” Ms. Saraco said as she, her husband Aaron and their three sons unloaded their vehicle in a crowded parking lot at the state park’s bathhouse area.
The Saracos were among thousands that traveled to the county during Labor Day weekend, which signals the traditional end of the tourism season.
Although it’s too soon to get official visitation numbers, Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Jim Browder said all indications are that Labor Day weekend and the 2021 tourism season were a stellar success.
“We do anticipate, based on rentals, hotels and restaurants, it went very well,” Mr. Browder said Tuesday. “The entire season has been very successful. July was the busiest month of the year, and was an all-time high for the county.”
Mr. Browder added that he expects the fall tourism season to follow the summer trends.
“It will begin to taper off now, but indications are that tourism will continue to be strong into the fall,” he said.
Mr. Browder praised county businesses for persevering through multiple challenges, including a shortage of staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody did the best they could to keep their service standards high and we appreciate that,” he said.
Oceana Fishing Pier and Restaurant general manager Michelle Burkett agreed that the holiday weekend was a success.
“It’s been crazy busy,” she said Monday. “It started picking up Saturday night and it’s been busy all weekend.”
Brittany Tompkins of Wilson and her family were among those enjoying a day of fishing Monday at the pier.
“We came down for the day. We try to do this on Labor Day each year,” she said.
Jeffrey Gardner of Ayden was also enjoying a day of fishing.
“We came in Sunday night and spent the night fishing on the pier,” he said. “We always try to fish on Labor Day weekend.”
As for Fort Macon State Park, Superintendent Randy Newman said Tuesday an estimated 20,000 people visited the park over the three-day weekend. That compares to 22,000 for Labor Day weekend in 2020.
“Sunday we were really busy,” he said. “Monday was slightly lower. We had great crowds. The water was flat so there were no water rescues.”
Mr. Newman said Monday was the last day for lifeguards to be on duty in swimming areas, as is also the case in Atlantic Beach.
“Everybody has gone back to school and college,” Mr. Newman said of his lifeguard crew.
The exception is lifeguards will remain on duty in Emerald Isle until the end of September.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
