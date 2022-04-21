EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Wednesday night, April 20 voted 4-0 to accept the resignation of Commissioner Candace Dooley who said she was stepping to pursue “other professional opportunities.”
The special session of the board was in the meeting room beside the police department.
In an interview after the meeting, Ms. Dooley – whose resignation took effect immediately – declined to specify those opportunities.
In a written statement after the meeting, Mayor Jason Holland said, “The board of commissioners will appoint an individual to fill the unexpired term until the next election in November 2023. The board is expected to make an appointment at the regularly scheduled meeting on May 10.”
Ms. Dooley has served on the board since 2015 and was most recently re-elected to a four-year term in November 2021.
Emerald Isle elections take place every two years, with three seats open each time. Emerald Isle has five commissioners and the mayor.
After the meeting Wednesday, a tearful Ms. Dooley called serving on the board “a pleasure and one of my greatest honors.”
As highlights, she cited voting with the other commissioners to hire Matt Zapp as town manager in March 2019 after the resignation of longtime manager Frank Rush. “We made the right decision with that,” she said.
She also said she was proud to have worked with the town staff and other commissioners to produce a balanced budget every year during her service.
During the meeting, the other commissioners and Mayor Holland showered praise on Ms. Dooley, who has also been race director for the annual Emerald Isle Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K run.
“I want to thank Candace Dooley for her years of service,” Mayor Holland said, adding that her participation had a big impact on the town, its residents and visitors.
Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer said he would miss Ms. Dooley. “It’s been a pleasure to sit beside you,” he said.
Commissioner Steve Finch wished Ms. Dooley well in her future endeavors.
Mr. Zapp said Ms. Dooley had been an important part of an effective leadership team and had done “an exceptional job.”
After the vote, Ms. Dooley said she appreciated the kind words from the others.
“This decision did not come lightly,” she said. “I love you all.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
