NEWPORT — Staff is still searching for a new planning director for the town of Newport, a position key to developing a land-use plan.
The Newport Planning Board met for its regular meeting Monday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard, with members Tanya Quinn and Gurnie Mizzell absent. Due to the lack of a quorum, no action could be taken.
During the meeting, town manager Bryan Chadwick informed the board Laura Oxley has joined staff as a temporary assistant planning director. Prior to this, Ms. Oxley worked as an administrative consultant for North Topsail Beach.
Mr. Chadwick currently acts as interim planning director while officials conduct a search for a new, full-time director.
“The planning and inspections department has been extremely busy,” Mr. Chadwick said. “We’re going to be, in the coming months and years, very busy. We’re going to be inundated not only with economic development, but residential development.”
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Interstate 42 extension project is one of the major driving factors for this expectation. The project, once complete, will connect I-42 to Highway 70 near the Carteret-Craven county border, bringing a great deal of inland traffic to the coast.
Ms. Oxley joined the meeting online via Zoom.
“I’m excited to meet everyone,” she said. “I really appreciate (building inspector) Kyle (Burger), (town clerk) Kelly (Caldwell) and Mr. Chadwick for guiding me as I begin this role.”
In the meantime, town officials are still going over applications for the planning and inspections director position. Mr. Chadwick said in an email Wednesday to the News-Times they’ve had several qualified applicants and are still advertising the position.
Filling the director position seems to be vital to the ongoing development of a town land-use plan. These state-required plans to lay out the overall direction elected officials and staff want in regard to property development.
Town attorney Derek Taylor was present at Monday’s meeting to discuss changes made to the town ordinance and the role of the planning board under the recently-adopted N.C. General Statute 160D. According to Mr. Taylor, the statute doesn’t change the role of the planning board as a development advisory board to the council. However, the statute emphasizes the board’s duty to evaluate proposed development projects’ consistency with the town’s land-use plan.
Mr. Taylor said the state officials’ deadline for a new plan is July 2022.
“You’ve got a big push coming from the organizational standpoint,” he said.
In his Wednesday email, Mr. Chadwick said the town will begin work on an interim update to the current plan, first adopted in 2006, and then work on a new one.
Planning board member Dominick Spadarro said to develop a suitable plan, they’ll need a planning and inspections director with a lot of knowledge about longterm planning, especially with the I-42 project underway. Chairperson Cathy Tomon agreed.
“I think this (statute) has made us aware of how important finding a qualified planner is,” she said.
Mr. Taylor said the planning board is “an important group of people who will be involved in the highest and lowest processes (of development planning).”
“Everybody wants to come here,” Mr. Taylor continued. “We’re going to need to plan for it. Without a plan, there’s no idea what will come out of the other end.”
