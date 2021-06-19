Research team looks at invasive sea squirts and their spread along North Carolina’s coast

MOREHEAD CITY — An invasive marine fouling species has been spreading along the North Carolina coast in recent years, and may pose a threat to marine species diversity and shellfish aquaculture.
N.C. State University Center for Marine Science and Technology Director Dr. David Eggleston co-authored a paper with NCSU graduate student Kayla Christianson, the paper’s first author, on clavelina oblonga, an invasive variety marine fouling species of tunicate that isn’t native to the state. Dr. Eggleston said in a Wednesday email to the News-Times tunicates, commonly known as sea squirts, are marine animals that spend most of their lives attached to docks, rocks or the undersides of boats.
“To most people they look like small, colored blobs,” Dr. Eggleston said.
The paper, titled Testing Ecological Theories in the Anthropocene: Alteration of Succession by an Invasive Marine Species, was published April 23 in Ecosphere, according to a may 10 CMAST press release. According to the release, Dr. Eggleston and Ms. Christianson duplicated experiments performed 50 years ago in Beaufort on succession, meaning the recovery of species following natural disasters.
“They submerged terra cotta settlement plates every four weeks from May 2017 to September 2018 along the docks and observed the (marine fouling) communities that settled there,” the release states. “Over the course of the study, 22 different fouling species settled on the plates. But in each case, when C. oblonga settled, they rapidly crowded out the other species.”
The release also points out the study period “included an unseasonably cold winter, as well as landfall from Hurricane Florence in September 2018.”
“While both the cold and the hurricane succeeded in removing C. oblonga (from the plates), it quickly regrew and crowded out other species, eliminating species diversity,” the release said.
Dr. Eggleston said in the release by retesting succession theory, he and Ms. Christianson found “it holds in the absence of invasive species, but not in their presence.”
“For these fouling species, regardless of when a disturbance occurs, the community always reverts back to the invasive species,” he said. “C. oblonga has only been here since 2015, but it seems to have no natural predators, it crowds out native species and it has a foothold. We’ll have to monitor this species and be sure that it doesn’t impact our local shellfish industry.”
Dr. Eggleston said in his email he thinks C. oblonga originates in tropical/subtropical areas.
“We think that this species arrived via ballast water from ships coming into the port of Morehead City from Brazil,” he said. “This is a hypothesis we’re testing with genetic data.”
While Dr. Eggleston and his colleagues have a theory on where this type of sea squirt came from, they’re not certain how far it has spread since it started appearing in North Carolina waters.
“It’s very common on floating docks in Bogue Sound and at high salinities,” Dr. Eggleston said.
C. oblonga’s tendency to attach to floating structures is why the researcher is concerned about its potential to affect the shellfish industry. One method of shellfish aquaculture is using floating cages.
“For floating aquaculture cages in high salinity, C. oblonga could colonize the undersides of cages and weigh them down,” Dr. Eggleston said, “as well as potentially compete for algal particles in the water that serve as food for shellfish.”
Shellfish growers who are concerned about this invasive species have a means to try to prevent them from attaching to their cages, however. Dr. Eggleston said C. oblonga doesn’t survive well when exposed to sunlight.
“Aquaculture cages that are turned over and the fouling community exposed to sunlight would be one way to reduce colonization success,” he said.
