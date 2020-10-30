Cedar Point continues search for building inspector

CEDAR POINT — Although the new position is funded in the 2020-21 budget which went into effect July 1, Cedar Point doesn’t yet have a building inspector/code enforcement officer and might not get one for some time.
Town Administrator David Rief told commissioners during the regular meeting Tuesday he has been having difficulty finding qualified applicants and learned from Carteret County Assistant Manager Gene Foxworth the county is facing the same issue.
“My feeling is, we’re not going to find (an inspector) … for quite some time,” Mr. Rief said, noting the town could hire a part-time code enforcement officer who could transition to eventually fill both roles.
“We could really use the help,” Mr. Rief added, as he is currently doing that work himself in the midst of a development boom that appears likely to continue in town.
Mr. Rief proposed a full-time building inspector/zoning officer at a salary of $37,000 per year in his budget proposal, and commissioners approved it unanimously in June.
The town has had a part-time code enforcement officer in the past, but does not now. It does have a full-time public works director, a full-time town clerk, a part-time public works worker and a part-time administrative assistant in addition to Mr. Rief, who also does the planning work.
Commissioner John Nash suggested Mr. Rief advertise for a part-time inspector/code enforcement officer concurrently with the ad for the full-time job.
“That’s the plan,” Mr. Rief said.
