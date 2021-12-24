Health officials urge vaccinations, testing to stay safe from omicron during the holidays

MOREHEAD CITY — With the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across the nation due to the omicron variant, county health officials urge residents to get vaccinated and tested prior to joining for holiday gatherings.
“Omicron may be a new, dangerous strain, but the tools to fight it remain the same,” county health department nursing director Kim Davis said Tuesday. “Get tested before any family gatherings, and before and after general travel. Wear a face covering or other high-quality mask in public, regardless of vaccination status, whenever indoors or around large groups of people. Get your booster shot as soon as you are eligible.”
Ms. Davis said the health department has not been notified of any cases of the omicron variant in Carteret County. However, she said as with other variants, the health department does not have the capability for that kind of testing at the local level.
“All of the syndromic testing is pooled at the state level and sent to the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for typing,” she said. “We do not receive feedback on the number of our local specimens, if any are sent for that level of testing.”
Regardless of the type of variant, Ms. Davis said vaccinations and boosters provide the best line of defense against the coronavirus.
“If you are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19, we strongly encourage you to do so,” she said. “Booster doses are now available for anyone 16 and up who is at least six months past the date of their initial vaccination. Anyone who was vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson more than two months ago is also eligible for a booster.”
She added that children ages 5 and up are now eligible to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations.
With county public school students out on Christmas break until Wednesday, Jan. 5, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said there are currently no plans to change COVID-19 protocols when students return to classes.
“The school system has shown the ability to be nimble and make changes when needed to maintain the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff,” he said Tuesday. “The Board of Education continues to monitor COVID data points and will vote on COVID protocols monthly as required by statute.”
The next school board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the school system’s central services office in Beaufort.
As of Wednesday, the County Health Department reported 148 active COVID-19 cases in Carteret, with a 4.8% positivity rate, which reflects the percentage of positive cases among those tested for the virus. The state positivity rate stood at 10.4%.
Among the county’s population, 56% have been fully vaccinated, with 59% receiving at least their first dose. Statewide, 58% have been fully vaccinated, with 62% receiving their first dose.
There have been 98 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, and as of Wednesday there were six people hospitalized due to the virus. Of those, five were not fully vaccinated and one person was fully vaccinated.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,091 COVID-19 cases in the county, with 8,845 fully recovered.
As county, state and national health officials continue to push for vaccinations and testing in the fight against the contagious omicron variant, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.
According to The Associated Press, during a press conference at the White House, President Biden detailed major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, his hand forced by the fast-spreading variant, whose properties are not yet fully understood by scientists. Yet his message was clear that the winter holidays could be close to normal for the vaccinated while potentially dangerous for the unvaccinated.
A cornerstone of the plan is for the government to purchase 500 million coronavirus rapid tests for free shipment to Americans starting in January. People will use a new website to order their tests, which will then be sent by U.S. mail at no charge. The 500 million could be increased, depending on developments. The federal government will also establish new testing sites and use the Defense Production Act to help manufacture more tests, AP reports.
On Monday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and outgoing Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen also encouraged North Carolinians to follow recommended protocols to stay safe during the holidays and into the new year.
“With every vaccine dose, we get closer to turning the tide of sickness and death brought on by this pandemic,” Gov. Cooper said.
Dr. Cohen issued a secretarial advisory urging the following actions to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death: vaccinate and boost, test before joining indoor gatherings and wear a face covering indoors in public, even if you are vaccinated. If possible, wear a medical grade mask for more protection, for example a surgical mask, procedural mask, KN95 or N95.
Information on testing locations, free tests and home tests is available at ncdhhs.gov/gettested.
The North Carolina Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 can also help residents make an appointment. It is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
For further assistance or to make an appointment for a vaccination at the Carteret County Health Department, call 252-728-8550, option 2. You must preregister to receive a vaccine; no walk-in appointments will be accepted. Bring your vaccination card, insurance card and photo ID.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
