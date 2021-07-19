Carteret County commission tables decision on water system sale again

BEAUFORT — For the second time, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners has chosen to delay a decision on whether to sell the county-owned water system to a private company until more details about the deal can be worked out.
During a meeting that took place Monday evening in Beaufort, the board voted 6-1 to table a decision on the sale for at least another month, with Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh the sole dissenting vote. The county has an offer from Carolina Water Service of North Carolina to purchase the publicly owned and maintained water system for $9.5 million.
Commissioners tabled a decision on the sale last month, as well, saying they wished to wait until a contract with Carolina Water could be finalized to contain certain terms, namely that rates be locked in for the first five years of the contract. At the time, county attorney Rob Wheatly said the final contract was in the process of being negotiated and would likely be ready in a few days.
However, Mr. Wheatly informed the board of commissioners Monday Carolina Water had essentially “reneged” on its initial agreement not to raise rates for five years because the company had “miscalculated.”
“We pretty much agreed with everything until we got down to holding the rates for five years, and that’s been the big sticking point,” he said Monday. “I thought we had a deal…last month and then later they said they’d made some mistakes.”
Commissioner Mark Mansfield made the motion to table Monday, saying he felt any decision would be premature without the details of a contract more firmly laid out.
The commissioners’ discussion about the potential water system sale followed a general public comment period in which numerous residents, many who are customers of the system, urged the board not to sell.
This is a developing report.
