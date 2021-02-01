School board seeks input on 2021-22 budget

BEAUFORT — Parents and residents are invited to submit comments or appear in person in regards to the school system’s 2021-22 budget during the 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting of the Carteret County Board of Education.
The board will meet in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the school system’s YouTube Channel. A limited number of chairs for the public will be available because of coroanvirus social distancing requirements. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-seated basis.
Those wanting to submit comments ahead of time should email them, along with their name and address, by noon Tuesday to superintendent@carteretk12.org. They will be read during the public comment time. Those commenting on the budget should put a note in the subject line that it is regarding the budget.
As for individuals wishing to speak in person, they must sign in 10 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.
Public comment time is limited to three minutes per person. Because of possible time constraints, groups representing the same interest are asked to have one individual submit a comment on its behalf.
Board members are interested in such issues as what items should be included or excluded, areas where help or positions are needed or areas where change is needed.
Other items included on the board’s meeting agenda include:
- Receiving information regarding Career and Technical Education and and celebrate February as National CTE Month.
- Considering numerous policy revisions for first and second reading based on N.C. School Board Association updates.
- Considering adoption of a $348,735 budget revision. This revision adjusts the 2020-21 operating and capital budgets. It includes $245,338 in state funds, $20,810 in federal funds and $82,585 in county capital funds.
- Receiving a facility support operations update.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
- Consider appointment of Ed Stack and Tabbie Nance to the Carteret County Public School Foundation Board of Directors.
- Consider extension of the Family First Coronavirus Response Act leave through Wednesday, March 31. The act expired Dec. 31 and the federal government did not extend the leave. However, employers may voluntarily extend the leave for employees until March 31.
- Consider a surplus vehicles list. If approved, the vehicles will be sold on gov.deals.
- Consider replacement of five chillers that are failing or have already failed. The total cost of the chillers is $706,058. Funds would come from the county contingency fund set aside for chiller replacements.
- Consider requesting the county commissioners approve the re-appropriation of $774,969 in capital carryover funds for 2020-21. The capital carryover is because county commissioners appropriated 2020-21 Category 1 funds in 2019-20 so the schools could get many repair and maintenance projects done while students were out due to the pandemic in 2020. This was prior to approval of the 2020 budget in June.
- Consider approval of Parent and Family Engagement Plans for Title 1 elementary schools and School Improvement Plans for 11 Targeted Support and Improvement Schools who are working to improve test scores of students with disabilities. Plans are developed yearly and documentation is added to support changes to reach identified goals.
- Consider approval of honors level career and technical education courses at all three county high schools for the 2021-22 year.
- Consider class size waivers for two classes at Newport Elementary School. Due to state legislation, school systems are required to have a district average of 18 students per class in grades kindergarten through three, with no individual class exceeding 21. The county’s district average meets the requirement, with the exception of two classes at NES that are over by one and two students, respectively. This is due to the reconfiguration of classes for virtual options due to the pandemic.
