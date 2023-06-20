MOREHEAD CITY — After months of preparation and discussion, the final fiscal year (FY) 2023-24 Morehead City budget totaling $32,530,507 was approved by the city council after a quick public hearing Tuesday evening, June 11.
The budget was prepared using a tax rate of 38 cents per $100 valuations with no property tax or utility fee increases.
Totals for the General Fund were approved for $21,851,583, the Water and Sewer Fund approved for $9,388,124, the Sanitation Fund approved for $1,290,000, government and business activities approved for $20,904,651, Ad Valorem Tax approved for $9,226,961 and Morehead City Operating revenue approved for $9,773,424.
Presented by Town Manager Chris Turner, the proposed budget also included the requested changes during budget workshops which detailed a $2,000 Community Grant to Morehead City Little League, a $3,000 Community Grant to Seashore Soccer League, a $2,767 Community Grant for other projects, and a $7,767 reduction to amount budgeted for replacement of soccer field benches.
Action was requested to also consider adoption of the annual budget ordinance and capital improvement plan as presented.
“I wanted to thank all of the individuals who helped put this budget together and those who were able to balance it,” Turner said. “This budget is a reflection on the town and how we can serve our community.”
Among the budget’s approval, all project funds and amendments and the capital improvement plan have also been approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.