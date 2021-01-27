CAPE CARTERET — With the coronavirus pandemic limiting public access – and even employee access – to town hall, many people might not know it, but Cape Carteret has a new administrative assistant.
Barbara Owens, who lives in Bogue, started work Nov. 9 to fill the slot left vacant when Town Manager Zach Steffey promoted Heather Leffingwell to town clerk.
Ms. Owens answers the town hall phone, sometimes remotely, and performs other duties, such as routing questions to other staffers.
Town hall staffers rotate in and out of the building on different days, limiting their exposure to each other and the public while still keeping business flowing.
“It’s interesting,” Ms. Owens said of the work, and she’s enjoyed it so far. She comes from a private business background and had never done government work before, so “it’s a lot different.”.
Immediately prior to starting to work for Cape Carteret, she was in administrative work at Yardworks, a landscape business in town.
Ms. Owens said she’s also done accounting and office management at other businesses.
She’s lived many places, including Hawaii. She and her husband, Forrest Owen, who works for the U.S. Department of Defense as a civilian, have two sons. The older of the two is a broker in the insurance business and the younger is in college studying business with a concentration in PGA management. In her spare time, Ms. Owens likes to garden and travel.
Mr. Steffey, in an email, said “Barbara’s education, professional work experience and knowledge of the Town of Cape Carteret make her an excellent fit for the Administrative Assistant position.
“Barbara has been a great addition to our team and we are pleased with the progress that she has made in the position during her first three months with the Town.”
Her starting salary is $35,318 per year.
