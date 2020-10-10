St. Egbert celebrates opening of new playground, basketball court

MOREHEAD CITY — With dancing, speeches, prayers and a ribbon cutting, St. Egbert Catholic School celebrated the opening of its new playground and outdoor basketball court Wednesday.
Parents in the St. Egbert Home and School Association raised funds for two years to put toward the playground. In addition, private donors gave money to install the basketball court. The total cost of both projects was $80,000.
“Today we celebrate our parents who have worked hard to provide our new playground,” Principal Kimberlee Felix said. “We celebrate the donors who made the basketball court possible. This is an exciting time for our students and I know they appreciate it.”
The 750-square-feet playground, open to students only, includes four hand-sanitizing stations, slides, swings, climbing sections and more. It also has mulch at the base.
The 4,000-square-feet basketball court includes two basketball hoops and will eventually be striped.
St. Egbert fifth-grader Allison Waner, who was picked as mayor for the day and got to cut the ribbon for the playground, said she was excited about the new additions to her school.
“It means so much,” she said after the celebration. “Before, when we played basketball we only had one goal. And the playground is awesome. I’m kind of sad, though, because I only get to enjoy it for one year.”
Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones was also on hand for the dedication.
“To have a strong mind, you also need a strong body and spirit,” he said. “This school ties that all together.”
Physical education teacher Colleen Whilldin said she was looking forward to her students utlizing the facilities.
“This is our field of dreams, and it’s only going to get better,” she said. “It has doubled the space I have to teach physical education. It adds an aesthetic element to our school and provides that spark to motivate students to play. Moving our bodies is so important and I am so delighted that this school places such value in the whole child — mind, body and spirit.”
As part of the celebration, students performed a unique dance, the 3W shuffle, based on the three safety measures used as precautions against the coronavirus. The moves simulated wearing a mask, washing hands and waiting 6 feet apart.
After the entire student body performed the dance on the new basketball court, parents, who were standing on the sidewalk outside of the court’s fencing, were invited to join in.
Parents said they were glad to see the new playground and court opened for the children.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Dr. Matt Waner, who has three children at the school, said. “The kids now have a wonderful play area. It will make their recess times better.”
