HARKERS ISLAND — The National Park Service (NPS)has completed repairs that will now allow limited use of a portion of the ferry dock at the Cape Lookout Lighthouse On Cape Lookout National Seashore.
The dock was badly damaged during a winter storm on Dec. 24, 2022. Following that damage, the dock was closed to the public. During that closure, the ferry was forced to drop passengers 500 to 1,000 yards away from the dock, depending on tides.
While the largest portion of the dock remains closed due to damage, a small section of the dock has been repaired and cleared for use by the passenger ferry. Reopening this portion of the dock will eliminate the long walk on the beach.
NPS said Wednesday passengers should be aware that while using the reduced docking area, ferry boarding and disembarking may take longer than normal.
Passengers should also be aware that while the dock remains in limited service, it is not accessible by wheelchairs. Wheelchair accessibility will be returned when permanent fixes are completed and the dock is restored to full service.
Island Express Ferry Service, the authorized concessioner for passenger ferry traffic to the lighthouse dock, will begin using this dock immediately. For additional information on scheduling ferry transportation, visitors may contact Island Express directly at 252-728-7433.
