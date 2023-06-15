PINE KNOLL SHORES — Construction of the long-planned new water main along Highway 58 in Pine Knoll Shore is scheduled to begin after Labor Day. Town Manager Brian Kramer briefed the public and town commissioners on the project Wednesday night during the commission meeting in the town hall off Municipal Circle.
“We have drafted a letter to all impacted homeowners advising them of the start of the project after Labor Day,” he said. “It included a link to the plans, and an invitation sign up for an email list to be kept up to date on the project.”
He said he has met the with the Roosevelt Beach Homeowners’ Association because the first two rows of shrubbery in front of the wall that borders Highway 58 will be impacted.
Kramer added there will be a pre-construction meeting with the contractor, ELJ Inc. of Jacksonville, in early August, then will meet with homeowners on Aug. 11.
The board of commissioners voted in April to move ahead with the project, which Kramer called “the most significant capital project we have taken on in the PKS water system since we purchased the system from Carolina Water in 2005.”
The water mains on the highway in the east end of PKS are some of the oldest in town and need to be increased in size.
This project is phase one of an effort to improve water flow and firefighting ability on the east end of town, and a second phase will follow in the next two to three years.
The contract is for $725,000.
The project will replace approximately 5,100 feet of 8-inch main on Salter Path Road (Highway 58) with a new 10-inch main, add three road bores under the highway and install five new fire hydrants.
The line is on the south (ocean) side of the highway, from Willow Road east to the Atlantic Beach border, all in the state right-of-way.
Kramer also told the board Wednesday that the town hopes to go out for bids for replacement of the public safety building in the next month and hopes to purchase a new backhoe soon with Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.
The manager told the board he plans to meet with all Mimosa Boulevard property owners from the bridge to Hawthorne Drive to discuss and get input on a proposal to possibly widen or install sidewalks along the street.
