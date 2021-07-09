May occupancy tax revenue tops $1M for first time, doubles 2020 collections

EMERALD ISLE — With May occupancy tax revenue more than doubling revenue from the tax in May 2020, Carteret County has set monthly records for an entire year.
In an email Wednesday, Carteret County Shore Protection Office director Greg Rudolph said collections from the 6% tax on lodgings for May totaled $1,129,887, a 112% increase over the $533,963 collected in May 2020 and 97% percent higher than the previous record for the month, $574,112 in May 2017.
“This is … obviously the first time the May collection has eclipsed the $1,000,000 mark,” Mr. Rudolph said in the email. “This pushes our ‘million-dollar month’ total to five out of 12 (May, June, July, August, and September), while in 2019 and in many years prior, the maximum million-dollar month tally was three for any given year (June, July, and August).”
Mr. Rudolph, whose office oversees beach nourishment projects that benefit from one half of the occupancy tax revenues – the other half goes to tourism promotion – said he believes the record-setting trend will continue through this summer, and maybe through the end of the calendar year before leveling off.
He said that’s largely because the records have been set since the end of the peak period of COVID-19 travel restrictions, which were in effect for much of spring 2020, and people have changed their vacation and visitation habits during the COVID pandemic.
“I believe next year we should see some leveling off,” Mr. Rudolph said. “Schools will be fully open, air travel will and has increased, travel to Europe and abroad will go from non-existent to something more, and remote working, while here to stay, will likely probably experience some contraction.”
As a result, Mr. Rudolph said he wouldn’t expect to see 60% to 100% month-over-month growth in perpetuity.
But, he added, “I also don’t envision us losing the gains we have experienced this past year; perhaps we (will) get back to a more steady-as-she-goes annual 3% to 6% growth rate, or maybe more as the shoulder (off) seasons expand.”
If the trend of record-setting monthly collections is to continue, the numbers will have to really big, as collections in June and July 2020 totaled $1.58 million and $2.41 million, respectively, the latter the all-time record for any month.
It’s possible, though, as Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority executive director Jim Browder told the News-Times he expects occupancy collections over the recent Fourth of July holiday to be up by about 5-6% over last year’s. Like Mr. Rudolph, he said he doesn’t see visitation slowing down this year.
At any rate, occupancy tax revenue for the current fiscal year – July 1 through June 30, 2022 – is on pace to perhaps double the collections for fiscal year 2019-20, which totaled $5,154,938.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
