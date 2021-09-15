Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will host a homecoming celebration Sunday. Dinner will be served following the 10:45 a.m. worship service.
“I Am They” and John Tibbs will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Doors will open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 and VIP tickets with backstage access are available for $35. Tickets can be purchased online at itickets.com/events/443733.
Two church revival services
The congregations of Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church in Morehead City and Salter Path United Methodist Church in Salter Path will join for “Two Church-Three Service Revival” services Sunday through Tuesday.
Service times and locations Sunday are 11 a.m. at Salter Path UMC and 2 p.m. at Franklin Memorial UMC.
Service time and location Monday is 6:30 p.m. at Franklin Memorial UMC. Service time and location Tuesday is 6:30 p.m. at Salter Path UMC.
The preacher for services will be the Rev. Dr. Tim Porter of Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church in High Point. The Soldiers Again Trio, of which Dr. Porter is a member, will sing for Sunday services.
For more information, call the Rev. Donald Thomas at 336-847-5894 or the church offices of Franklin Memorial UMC at 252-726-6010 or Salter Path UMC at 252-247-3253.
First Presbyterian
There will be dinner, devotions and games for children in grades kindergarten through five from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
The Merz Trio will preform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 as part of the 2021-22 American Music Festival Classical Series. The group will perform piano trios of Brahms, Haydn and Rogerson. Tickets are $32 for adults and $16 for students and active military personnel.
Carteret Baptist
Fundamental Broadcasting Network representative Gerald Miller will speak during revival services at Carteret Baptist Church in Broad Creek. The church will hold services Sunday through Wednesday, Sept. 26-29. Sunday services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., with weeknight services at 7 p.m.
