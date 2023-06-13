CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners voted 2-1 Monday night to authorize Town Manager Frank Rush to sell 10 additional permits for use of the boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street for the remainder of this calendar year.
The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
Commissioner Cameron Watts made the motion and received a second from Commissioner Jeff Waters. Commissioner Steve Martin voted against the motion, and commissioners Charlie Morgan and Don Miller were absent.
The town this year capped the number of permits for use of the boat ramp at 300, citing overcrowding in the parking lot and complaints by nearby residents that boaters were parking vehicles and leaving boat trailers on their properties.
However, in recent weeks, a number of people have complained to town hall that they could not get permits before the deadline, and Watts had Rush put the item on the agenda. One such request was from a family that is moving into a home on Manatee Street but didn’t close on the purchase before the deadline to obtain a permit.
Under the successful motion, Rush will be able to issue permits to 10 people who meet the following criteria:
• New resident or property owner who moved to Cape Carteret or purchased property after July 1, 2022.
• New boat owner, with boat purchased after July 1, 2022.
• Individual with a bona-fide disability with special needs, as judged by the town manager.
The permits will be good through Dec. 31 and cost $150, $75 less than the normal $225 fee.
Martin argued that issuing any permits beyond the cap of 300 was unfair to those who already obtained permits. The town, he said, told the public that it was raising the permit fees – they had been $100 for town residents or property owners – to be able to generate the same amount of revenue from the facility as it did before the cap was set.
“I’m not for this,” he said.
He said he fears that more than 10 additional permits will eventually be sold and will fight against it if it comes up.
Watts said the board had “the ability to make small adjustments.”
He and Waters contended that issuing a small number of additional permits for the remainder of the year – to people who met the special criteria – would not cause significant strain on the popular facility.
For the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, the town issued 468 permits to property owners in town and to out-of-towners.
Rush, in a memo to the board, had listed options other than the one the board approved Monday.
They were:
• Increase the cap from 300 to 325 passes (or whatever number the board believes is appropriate) and publicize that the additional 25 passes would go on sale to Cape Carteret residents and property owners, on a first-come, first-served basis on June 21.
• Remove the cap altogether after Sept. 15, 2023 and issue additional boat ramp passes to anyone after that date. The town would charge the same annual fee of $225 (or the appropriate fee for residents of other communities) for any additional boat ramp passes, and these passes would remain valid through Dec. 31, 2023. This approach would allow use of the boat ramp facility for the popular fall fishing season and during a period that is unlikely to result in a significant additional burden on the boat ramp facility and nearby residents.
• Maintain the current cap of 300 boat ramp passes and continue to advise individuals that the 2024 passes will go on sale on Nov. 1 for Cape Carteret residents and property owners, and Dec. 1 for people who live elsewhere.
Residents of Bogue, Cedar Point, Swansboro and Peletier pay $500 for a permit for one boat for the year, and anyone outside that area pays $750 for a permit for one boat.
For this year, all but 66 permits went to Cape Carteret residents or property owners. The town leases the boat ramp property from a private owner. The facility is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year. It’s the only public boat ramp in the town, and the closest other one is the also crowded but free N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission facility off Highway 24 in Cedar Point.
Emerald Isle has a massive, free-to use WRC ramp, but because of heavy traffic on Bogue Banks, residents in western Carteret County say it’s hard to access it during peak boating season.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt
