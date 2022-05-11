EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp gave town commissioners a proposed $12.7 million proposed 2022-23 budget Tuesday night that includes a 1-cent increase in the property tax rate and a $10 hike in the annual garbage pickup fee.
He presented his proposal during the board’s monthly session in the meeting room beside the police department and live via the town’s Facebook page.
If the board adopts the budget without changes, the property rate would increase from 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to 16.5 cents, and the garbage fee would increase from $265 a year to $275.
What this means is the average homeowner – average is $8 short of $400,000 – would pay a monthly tax and garbage bill of $77.90 per month for all services.
The $16.5-cent levy includes 15.5 cents dedicated to the general fund and 1 cent for the beach nourishment fund. There is an additional tax on oceanfront property, 4 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“We all know that any adjustment in the tax rate is important,” but the staff kept it as low as possible in the budget proposal, Mr. Zapp told the board and audience.
He said the tax rate would be the second lowest among North Carolina beach towns.
Of the $12.7 million in the budget, $12.2 is for the general or operating fund. The proposed budget is an $816,337 or 6.69 % increase from the originally adopted total 2021-22 total budget of $11,896,120.
The board, which has already held budget work sessions, could schedule another one later this month, but the goal is to hold the state required public hearing on the tax-and-spend plan on Tuesday, June 14 – the board’s next regular meeting – at 6 p.m. in the meeting room. After the hearing, the board could adopt the budget, two weeks ahead of the June 30 state deadline.
In his budget message to the board, Mr. Zapp wrote that some increase in the budget was inevitable.
"The cost of town government has increased, primarily due to a rapid increase in inflation,” he said.
As for the garbage fee increase, he said, “This 3.8% increase is necessary to keep pace with (landfill) fee costs and lease payments associated with for a replacement yard debris collection truck.”
Under the proposed budget, the property tax is expected to generate $5,166,698, based on the most recent calculation of the town’s tax base, which is $3.1 billion.
The sales tax is expected to bring in $2.6 million, compared to $2.4 million in 2021-22.
The proposed budget includes a 7.8% cost-of-living increase for employees, based on the consumer price index inflation rate of 9.12% in March.
