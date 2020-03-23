PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Monday for an emergency meeting at the town hall boardroom.
The board is holding the meeting to go into closed session to discuss a matter of attorney client privilege.
