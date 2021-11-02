BOGUE — With only one-stop votes in as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, two incumbents were in the preliminary lead for two town council seats open in Bogue.
Of the town council’s five seats, two were up for grabs, with three people vying for those positions.
Incumbents David Padgett and Charles Wilton were ahead of newcomer John Dale as of early voting results. But with no ballots cast Tuesday yet reported, the results were no indication of final results.
Mr. Padgett had received eight votes, with Mr. Wilton at 7 and Mr. Dale at 4.
There was no race for the mayoral seat, with incumbent Robert O’Chat being reelected after running unopposed. This is Mayor O’Chat’s second term serving as mayor. By 9 p.m., he had received 10 one-stop votes.
Regardless of the final count, he said he appreciated the support of the town’s residents.
“I appreciate the vote of confidence the town has put in me and we will do our best,” Mr. O’Chat said.
Another seat remains open on the board that was vacated in June when long-time Councilman Herbert Page died. Mayor O’Chat said the board opted to wait until after the election to appoint someone to fill that vacancy.
Mr. Dale was one of those volunteering to fill the vacancy, and Mayor O’Chat said to alleviate confusion he felt it was wiser to wait and see how Mr. Dale fared in the election before filling Mr. Page’s vacant seat. Mr. Page’s term on the board would have expired in December.
Those entering to vote at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, which also served as a polling place for Cape Carteret, were tightlipped about who they were voting for. One woman, who preferred not to give her name, said she was still undecided as she entered the church.
Bogue council members serve four-year, staggered terms.
This is a developing report.
