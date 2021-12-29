Carteret County nonprofits hope for last minute end-of-year donations

MOREHEAD CITY — As 2021 draws to a close on Friday, county nonprofits are hoping for a last-minute rush in tax-deductible donations this week.

One organization that has seen a significant increase in items coming into its thrift store is The Salvation Army.

Maj. Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army in Morehead City said Thursday, “This is always the time of year when we see an increase in people bringing donations and shopping.”

To accommodate those wanting to drop off items to get a tax-deductible credit for 2021, The Salvation Army thrift store will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Receipts will be provided upon request.

Items sold through the thrift store help support the operations of the store, as well as go to support the organization’s social services, financial assistance and disaster relief programs.

Monetary donations are also welcome, which are used for the same programs. Maj. Goldfarb said with the recent tornados that struck states in the midwest, The Salvation Army is also accepting donations that will go toward the organization’s disaster relief efforts in those areas.

Donations for tornado relief efforts can be made at salvationarmyusa.org and make a note it is for disaster relief. For those wanting to make a local donation that can also be used for tornado relief, Maj. Goldfarb said checks can be donated to The Salvation Army, with “tornados” written in the memo line.

Residents wanting to make donations toward The Salvation Army’s local efforts can donate online at salvationarmycarolinas.org/moreheadcity. Donations can also be made at the organization’s office at 2800 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.

Hope Mission of Carteret County is also seeing an increase in people hoping to make last-minute contributions for 2021.

“This happens every year about this time. We sent out a Christmas appeal at Thanksgiving and we get a good response right up through the end of the year,” Hope Mission executive director Gene McLendon said Wednesday. “People are very generous here with their donations.”

Monetary donations are used to support the many ministries of Hope Mission, which include a soup kitchen, women’s and men’s homeless shelters, five homes for people dealing with substance abuse issues, a financial assistance program, a Meals on Wheels ministry and a thrift store that generates funds for the mission.

Hope Mission office administrator Stephanie Vester said the thrift store has seen a big uptick in people dropping off items, as well.

“Donations are flooding in,” she said.

To accommodate people wanting to drop off donations New Year’s Eve, Ms. Vester said the thrift store will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Receipts will be available upon request.

For those wanting to make monetary donations to Hope Mission, they can go to the website hopemissionnc.org. They can also mail donations to Hope Mission at P.O. Box 1438, Morehead City, NC 28557. However, in order to get a tax credit for 2021, donations must be received by Friday.

Family Promise of Carteret County executive director Sandy Hewitt is also hoping to see a rush in end-of-year contributions.

“We recently sent out our end-of-year giving letter and are hoping for a good response,” she said Tuesday. “We depend solely on our community and churches for support.”

Family Promise houses homeless families at its center at 1500 Arendell St. in Morehead City, and cash donations as well as other items can be dropped off there. Items that are always welcome include toilet paper, paper towels and laundry detergent. Donations can also be made online at familypromisecarteret.org.

The day center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday for those wanting to drop off donations.

Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is also anticipating a last-minute donation rush at its Restore and offices in Newport.

“We will be open to take donations and donations can be made online,” Habitat executive director Tammy Blizzard said Monday. “We don’t take clothing, but we do take appliances, furniture and building materials. We will be having a big sale on New Year’s Eve.”

The store will be open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through New Year’s Eve. Those wanting to make monetary donations can do so at habitatcrystalcoast.org or at P.O. Box 789, Newport, NC 28570.

Another organization seeing a large increase in contributions is the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. Rachel Hardin, shelter manager, said there’s been an uptick in monetary donations, as well as in items such as dog food, cat food, blankets and toys.

“The one thing we could use right now is more cat litter,” she said Dec. 20.

Those wanting to drop off items at the shelter at 853 Hibbs Road in Newport can do so 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve, or during the week. Monetary donations can also be made at the shelter or online at cchsshelter.com or at mightycause.com and search for the Carteret County Humane Society.

While nonprofits need the donations, it’s important that donors give wisely and responsibly, according to Charity Navigator. The group, based in Glen Rock, N.J., helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the financial health, accountability and transparency of 9,000 charities. To see trends and tips on responsible giving, go to charitynavigator.org.

Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.