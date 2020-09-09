Multiple people transported to hospital after wreck on bridge

MOREHEAD CITY — First responders from Morehead City and Beaufort reported to the scene of a wreck involving three vehicles Wednesday afternoon on the Newport River high-rise bridge.
Three people were transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with non-life threatening injuries, according to Morehead City Public Information Officer Alize Proisy. She said the accident, which occurred about 2 p.m., involved two passenger cars and one pick-up truck.
“A Ford truck was stopped due to traffic in the west bound lane, and a Honda passenger car was stopped behind the truck. A Volvo crashed into the Honda, which in turn crashed into the pick-up truck,” Ms. Proisy said.
The driver of the Volvo was charged with failure to reduce speed. She did not have the names of those involved in the accident.
The bridge was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes while crews cleared the scene.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
