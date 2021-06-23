BROAD CREEK — No charges have been filed as of Wednesday in a fatal accident June 5 in Broad Creek.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which involved a vehicle striking and killing a pedestrian, identified only as a man in his mid-30s, who was crossing Highway 24 near Frank’s Pizza.
Sgt. Alicia Elson with the highway patrol said Wednesday the pedestrian was reportedly standing in the middle of the highway attempting to cross around 8:48 p.m. June 5 when a vehicle heading east on Highway 24 started to make a left turn onto a private road, striking and killing him.
The pedestrian died at the scene, and Sgt. Ellison said the names of the victim and driver would not be released until the accident report is finalized.
She said no charges have been filed.
This is a developing report.
