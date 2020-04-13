ATLANTIC BEACH — Five Unified Development Ordinance amendments are on the agenda for the next planning board meeting, scheduled for a teleconference at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The planning board will hold public hearings on five proposed UDO amendments at the next regular board meeting. After these hearings, the board may make recommendations to the council, which will receive them at the next regular council meeting Monday, April 27.
The planning board meeting will be the board’s first electronic meeting, utilizing Zoom teleconferencing software. The public will be able to join the teleconference by going to atlanticbeach-nc.com/events/planning-board-meeting-2/ and following the instructions under the header “Zoom Login Information.”
Among the proposed UDO amendments is a change to the town’s grade determination figure. The proposed amendment went before the council at its Feb. 24 meeting, but the council remanded it back to the planning board.
The previous version of the amendment would have changed a graphical figure in the UDO to reflect another proposed amendment. That second amendment would have changed the UDO to measure building height from the lowest point of a given lot’s natural grade to the average height of the natural grade.
During the Feb. 24 council meeting, the council denied the amendment to change how building height is measured, meaning the amendment to alter the graphical figures needed to go back to the planning board to instead have the figures reflect the existing building height ordinance.
The planning board will also hold public hearings on four additional proposed UDO amendments:
- A one-year cumulative provision in substantial damage and substantial improvement designations within the flood plain development ordinance.
- A one-year cumulative provision in design standards applicability.
- Allowing landscape architects, in addition to engineers, to act as designers of stormwater management plans.
- Allowing landscape architects, in addition to engineers, to act as designers of landscape disturbance plans.
The board will also review a modification to a major site plan for the Windfare condominium complex project. The proposed modification would change the condominium-style ownership in the plan to townhouse ownership.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
