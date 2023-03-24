NEWPORT — It’s been a weather rollercoaster ride for county strawberry farmers who say their crops survived the recent cold snap and are already for sale due to unseasonably warm weather.
“We’re picking one day and frost protecting the next day. It’s been crazy,” Alan Willis, co-owner of Willis Farms in Newport, said March 22. “We had a springtime in February, and our berries are three weeks too early due to the mild winter and weather in February.”
He added that during the frigid temperatures earlier this week, he frost protected by spraying berries with water to create a light covering of ice, which prevents major damage to the crop.
Willis said he believes there’s more cold weather coming, so he’s remaining vigilant.
“I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet,” he said.
His farm is already selling pre-picked berries, but it will be a few weeks before he opens the fields for public picking.
“This is probably one of the earliest seasons I remember,” Willis said. “If we start picking early, we’ll extend our picking season.”
Clayton Garner Jr. of Garner Farms in Newport, too, said his crops survived the recent cold weather and berries are coming on early.
“We’re picking berries today,” Garner said March 22. “They’re two weeks ahead of time at least. We haven’t picked berries in March in a while, and it’s unusual to be picking this early in March.”
He, too, said berries were being sold at the farm’s stand, but it would be a few weeks before fields will be open for public picking. He also frost protected by irrigating his fields with water.
Joe Merrell with Merrell Farms in Beaufort said he covered his berries to protect them from the frost, and he started picking a few this week.
“The frost isn’t going to affect us at all because we’ve been covering them up. We’ll pick a handful of berries this week, but we need warmer days and nights before we open up for public picking,” he said. “We could have been picking sooner if the cold weather hadn’t come in.”
Farmers said they plan to keep their prices at or near the same as last year. Prices last year were $3.50 per pound if the farm picks and $2.75 to $3 per pound for pick-your-own berries.
They further said they were pleased with the quality of the fruit so far.
“They’re beautiful, and people are talking like they’re very sweet,” Willis said.
Garner agreed.
“The berries look pretty. The ones we’re picking right now weren’t affected by the cold weather. We’ll see what the effects of this recent cold snap are in a couple of weeks.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
