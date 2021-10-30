MOREHEAD CITY — With many Carteret County students struggling with reading and math during the coronavirus pandemic, a group of retired educators and volunteers are preparing to offer after-school tutoring to middle school students.
The Purpose Driven Youth Mentoring Program, a nonprofit based at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Morehead City, is gearing up to tutor students who have fallen behind in reading and math. The group will be able to accept up to 30 students and plans to begin services in January, according to retired East Carteret High School principal James Walker, a member of the organization.
“If a student is behind a grade level, the only way to close the gap is to extend the school day and work with these kids individually,” Mr. Walker said Oct. 20. “We want parents to know there is a resource out there if their children are needing help.”
He said volunteers had been offering free after-school tutoring at the church prior to the pandemic, but had to shut down when the church closed its doors as a safety precaution.
“When the program ended we had 20 students,” he said.
Mr. Walker added that the group of volunteer tutors include retired teachers, Morehead City police officers and college students.
The organization is planning to open its doors once again in the church’s fellowship hall if there are students needing help.
“We gave out application packets to guidance counselors and principals at county middle schools earlier and are hoping they will help spread the word about our services,” he said. “We just want to get the word out that there is help available to students who have fallen behind.”
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners appropriated $45,000 in September to purchase computers and equipment, cleaning supplies, masks, an air purifier and other items for the program. Funds are also earmarked to provide transportation from middle schools to the church and pay the salary of a part-time janitor.
Once the program starts, volunteers will be available from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the church’s fellowship hall at 208 N. 13th St. in Morehead City.
Mr. Walker said guardians will be asked to pick up their children at 5 p.m. at the church.
Individuals needing an application or more information about the program can contact Mr. Walker at 252-726-3754. Applications are also available from middle school guidance counselors.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.