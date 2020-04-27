NEWPORT — More rain and possibly thunderstorms are on their way later this week, according to local weather forecasters.
The National Weather Service is forecasting for the Carteret County area a 90% chance of showers and breezy conditions Thursday, with a 60% chance of showers and a 40% chance of thunderstorms Thursday night.
The forecast follows a thunderstorm that came through the area early Sunday, according to local meteorologists with the NWS weather forecasting office in Newport.
According to NWS records from its observation station at Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort, the thunderstorm began at 3:58 a.m. Sunday. Local NWS meteorologist Tony Saavedra said the storm lasted about an hour in Carteret County.
“There was no tornado (in Carteret County),” Mr. Saavedra said. “There was plenty of pea-sized hail.”
The NWS airport station recorded a total of 0.7 inches of precipitation from the storm. Sustained winds from the northwest reached 23 mph, with gusts up to 32 mph. Mr. Saavedra said there were no reports of significant damage from the storm.
Looking at the NWS forecast for the week ahead, conditions are forecast to become sunny Monday, with clear skies Monday night. Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny conditions, with mostly clear conditions Tuesday night.
Wednesday is forecast with mostly sunny and breezy conditions, transitioning to mostly cloudy conditions Wednesday night, with a 30% chance of showers.
After the showers and storms forecast Thursday and Thursday night, conditions will clear up, with sunny conditions forecast for Friday.
More information, including forecasts, warnings and watches are available at the NWS Newport office’s website weather.gov/mhx/. The Newport office also provides information on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
