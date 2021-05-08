National Weather Service plans to simplify advisory headlines

SILVER SPRING, Md. — As summer and Atlantic hurricane season get nearer, the National Weather Service is proposing changes to its advisories to make them easier for the public to understand.
The NWS held an online workshop Wednesday via Webinar to discuss proposed changes to the Watch, Warning and Advisory system. In all, 287 participants joined the workshop, most of them state, federal and local government representatives.
NWS analzye, forecast and support services division chief Eli Jacks said social science feedback lead the weather service to decide to change advisory headlines for the system to use “plain language” to better convey the severity of the weather being forecast in a given advisory.
“We heard there were too many products,” Dr. Nagele said. “We also heard there were too many headlines. We were told there was confusion over the term ‘advisory.’ It was often conflated with ‘watch.’”
Watches, warnings, advisories and special weather statements are four separate types of alerts. According to the weather service, a watch is issued when life- or property-threatening weather events are possible, but not certain. A warning is issued when a life- or property-threatening event is happening or about to happen.
Meanwhile, an advisory is issued when an event less-serious than a warning is happening or about to happen. Finally, a special weather statement is often issued when an event less-serious, or shorter, than an advisory is happening or about to happen.
NWS Cenior project advisor Dr. Danielle Nagele said the proposed new headlines would go into effect no sooner than 2024.
“The new system will retain all the watch and warning headlines, but will replace the advisory headlines with plain language headlines,” she said.
Rather than using the term “advisory,” the proposed new headlines will focus on the weather being forecast for a given event, such as the type and intensity of the forecast precipitation. Specific amounts won’t be put in the headlines, but will be included in the bodies of the advisories and weather statements.
The weather service is also considering combining advisories that overlap the same geographic area and timeframe. Mr. Jacks and Dr. Nagele polled the workshop participants on this proposal and 45% of those who responded supported combining overlapping advisories, while 41% wanted to keep them separate, with the remainder having no opinion.
Mr. Jacks stressed graphics would still be a part of the advisories.
“It’s not our goal to de-emphasize graphics,” he said. “We have no plan to eliminate watches and warnings. We now have headlines dealing with significant events of varying severity…What we’ve learned over time is you can have a term, but if people don’t understand it, the impact can be lost. The intent with these (headline) options is to put as much emphasis on the hazard and impact as possible.”
