Members of the West Carteret High School NJROTC Color Guard present the colors at the beginning of a Veterans Day program Wednesday at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
MOREHEAD CITY — Nearly 100 senior residents, many military veterans, gathered Wednesday at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center for a Veterans Day program.
A military veteran wears one of many patriotic lapel pins presented to those who have served their nation Wednesday during a Veterans Day program at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center resource development director Cindy Fields interviews her father, David Blizzard, a US Navy veteran, during a Veterans Day program Wednesday at the center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Retired US National Guard Master Sgt. Harold Gray of Morehead City, right, helps recognize the oldest military veteran, Don J. Helsabeck of Morehead City, 92, during a Veterans Day program Wednesday at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Members of the knitting group, Twisted Sisters, present a framed patriotic blanket to the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City during a Veterans Day program Wednesday at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Residents show their patriotism Wednesday during the singing of the National Anthem at the beginning of a Veterans Day program at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
This patriotic display decorates one of the tables Wednesday as residents gather for a Veterans Day program at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center resource development director Cindy Fields interviews her father, David Blizzard, a US Navy veteran, during a Veterans Day program Wednesday at the center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Retired US National Guard Master Sgt. Harold Gray of Morehead City, right, helps recognize the oldest military veteran, Don J. Helsabeck of Morehead City, 92, during a Veterans Day program Wednesday at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Members of the knitting group, Twisted Sisters, present a framed patriotic blanket to the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City during a Veterans Day program Wednesday at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Residents show their patriotism Wednesday during the singing of the National Anthem at the beginning of a Veterans Day program at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
This cake sends a patriotic message to thank veterans for their service during a Veterans Day program Wednesday at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Retired US National Guard Master Sgt. Harold Gray of Morehead City speaks during a Veterans Day program Wednesday at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Lakisha Williams, director, said the center presents a program each year to honor the sacrifices of veterans for their nation. While the actual holiday is Friday, the center presented its program early because it will be closed on Friday.
“It’s indeed an honor to stand before you,” Williams said to the group gathered in the activity room, filled with patriotic decorations, including a cake that contained the words, “Thank You Veterans.” “This is the largest program we present each year. To our beloved veterans, those of us who have not served will never fully understand what you have done.”
She added, “May we salute you. We will salute you with honor.”
Guest speaker, retired US National Guard Master Sgt. Harold Gray of Morehead City, not only thanked veterans for their service, but encouraged them to share their experiences and make a difference in their communities.
“Every veteran has stories and these stories need to be shared,” he said. “Their lessons need to shape the young people, veteran and civilian alike, that come after us. The reason being, our experiences, and sharing of our experiences, can be a catalyst for young Americans.”
Gray said veterans, even after military service, have a responsibility to steward their experiences.
“The American civilian world has entrusted us with the baton of trust, honor and integrity because, well, that’s what they’ve been told,” he said. “Veterans have been put on that pedestal. So, what do we do with that baton? I believe we grab that baton, hold onto it, and live up to that standard that is expected of us as veterans, because, you see, the civilian populace believes pretty much anything we as veterans tell them. So we should tell them the truth.”
He closed by saying, “My country owes me nothing. I owe it everything.”
Veterans were honored for their service by receiving patriotic lapel pins and colorful knit caps created by a knitting group, “Twisted Sisters.” The group also presented a framed red, white and blue blanket they knitted to hang in the senior center.
The center also recognized the oldest military veteran at the gathering. That award went to Don J. Helsabeck of Morehead City, 92. Helsabeck served 28 years in the US Air Force, doing tours in Korea and Vietnam.
Helsabeck, who also serves on the board of directors at the senior center, said he was honored to be a part of the program.
“It was a beautiful program and I enjoyed it very much,” he said. “It’s important that we honor our veterans and the center presents many wonderful programs each year.”
Glen Hoffa of Newport, a US Army veteran who served in Vietnam, was among those who attended the celebration and received recognition for his service.
“I’m honored,” he said. “I lost a lot of good friends in the war and I still think of them.”
In addition to recognition and speeches, the West Carteret High School NJROTC Color Guard presented the colors. Darleen White led patriotic singing and Renee Harrell read a patriotic poem she had written, “Veterans.” Tommy Sewell led the opening prayer.
