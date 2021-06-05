BEAUFORT— Perseverance paid off for a determined group of 2021 East Carteret High School graduates, who received their diplomas Friday night in the school’s gymnasium as family members and school faculty and staff gathered to watch.
About 120 freshly minted graduates walked across the stage Friday, capping off a year that was anything but ordinary. The coronavirus pandemic meant students attended school virtually at least part of the year, so opportunities to form memories with friends and favorite teachers were more fleeting than seniors had probably hoped.
“I want y’all to know what it took for us to be the people we are today, with COVID and with personal issues that we struggled with this year and over the past four years,” said Antonio Wallace, one of the class of 2021 speakers for Friday’s commencement. “COVID made this year the worst school year of our life. Not seeing most of our friends because they were virtual or in a different cohort, having to socially distance from each other while we were here together and not having as many opportunities in sports and extracurriculars our senior year.
“We all overcame all of those obstacles,” he continued.
East Carteret High School seniors listen to an introduction by Lydia Lo Piccolo Friday night in the gymnasium just before walking the stage to graduate as part of the class of 2021. (Jackie Starkey photo)
Soon-to-be East Carteret High School graduate Lydia Lo Piccolo welcomes her classmates to the final school function they will be required to attend – graduation – Friday night in the school’s gymnasium. (Jackie Starkey photo)
Moments before he walks the stage to collect his diploma, East Carteret High School senior Antonio Wallace reflects on his path to graduation Friday during the ceremony in the school’s gymnasium. (Jackie Starkey photo)
The first graduate of East Carteret High School’s class of 2021, Alexander Ahmed, right, poses for a photo while collecting his diploma from principal Jay Westbrook Friday night during graduation in the school’s gymnasium. (Jackie Starkey photo)
East Carteret High School graduates Daylen Piner, foreground left, and William Chadwick, foreground right, pose for a photo as Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, background left, and County Board of Education member Kathryn Chadwick, background right, look on. (Jackie Starkey photo)
Proud grandpa Cary Jarman, foreground, takes a photo of his granddaughter and news graduate of East Carteret High School Brianna Dunn, background, Friday following the school’s graduation. (Jackie Starkey photo)
Last year because of safety restrictions, the class of 2020 held two commencements, with some students opting to receive diplomas in an auditorium ceremony in June. A second ceremony was held in July on the football field for those who wanted to be together.
Considering the class of 2021 endured not only a pandemic, but also back-to-back hurricanes in just four years, the mood was particularly celebratory Friday.
Senior class vice president Lydia Lo Piccolo welcomed guests to the ceremony Friday, leading the pledge of allegiance and introducing the guests of honor, which included Carteret County commissioners Chris Chadwick and Ed Wheatly, assistant county public schools superintendent Richard Paylor and County Board of Education members Kathryn Chadwick and Brittany Wheatly. Class officers then presented the senior gift to the school, a refillable water bottle station.
Senior class president Riley Morris gave an address, noting in his speech just a few of the things he and his fellow graduates experienced over the past four years.
“I’m sure we’ve all heard our parents or grandparents tell us stories about what they did in high school, but none of them could tell us about how they survived a pandemic, witnessed mass civil rights and societal movements, got thrown out of school for hurricanes and still graduate on time,” he said. “I can say we’ve done what nobody else did before us, and you deserve much credit for persevering through it all.”
Other speeches were given by William Chadwick and Sarah Holston.
After the speeches, it was time to present the diplomas. Assistant principal Juanita Russell called each graduate’s name to the stage as principal James Westbrook III handed off the diplomas.
Once all the names had been called, the band played the school’s alma mater, and a packed gymnasium rang out with the sound of hundreds of graduates, family members and school staff singing in unison, likely for the first time in over a year. Then, the grads turned their tassels and tossed their caps into the air, finally and officially done with high school.
After the ceremony, Mr. Morris said the feeling was somewhat bittersweet, but he was proud of himself and his classmates for pushing through.
“It feels like it was a long 10 years over the last two years,” he joked, “but I’m proud of all my class and what we’ve gone through and I’m excited for what we’ll all accomplish.”
Marshals for the ceremony, which were juniors with the highest grade point averages, were chief marshal Aidan Sojo, Ghita Basurto-Covarrubias, Charlotte Bickley, Addison Brock, Evan Fullwood, Anna Gillikin, Jacob Gillkin, Ashlyn Guthrie, Caroline Harrison, Gregory McCoy, Logan Pilcher and John Priddy.
