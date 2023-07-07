MOREHEAD CITY — Six SkillsUSA students at Carteret Community College recently received top honors or certifications during the National SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta.
Amelia Lier, a baking and pastry student, received a silver medal in Customer Service.
Lexus Sosa, an automotive student, received a bronze medal in Mobile Electronics Installation.
Hannah Vaughn, a diesel technology student, placed in the top 10 in Marine Services Technology. She earned a skill point certificate for meeting industry standards in that area.
Shawndale Coffey, a culinary student, competed in culinary. He scored a 99 on his certified chef exam and received that industry certification as well as a skill point certificate for meeting industry standards in culinary.
Gage Boggs, a culinary student, competed in Job Skills Demonstration Open. He earned a skill point certificate for meeting industry standards.
Shana Tamminga competed in Information Technology Services. She earned two A-Plus certifications.
CCC SkillsUSA sponsor Bena Weires said, “We are proud of all of these students who went above and beyond to represent Carteret CC. With such drive and determination, they will certainly excel in their chosen career fields.”
SkillsUSA is a national career and technical student organization serving more than 395,000 high school, college and middle school students and professional members enrolled in training programs in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations.
