Peletier cancels meetings set for Monday
The Peletier Planning Board and Board of Commissioners’ meetings
set for Monday at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, in the town hall off Highway 58, have been canceled because of the threat of inclement weather.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, to reflect Peletier's meeting cancellation.
