MOREHEAD CITY — Several Carteret County roads will be getting an upgrade beginning this weekend as N.C. Department of Transportation crews start a resurfacing project.
According to the department, lane closures on Bridges Street at N 20th Street and Bridges Street Extension, Friendly Road between Highway 70 and Bridges Street Extension, and N 24th, 23rd and 20th streets are expected to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and finish by 6 a.m. Monday, July 26. The work will be done between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Crews will mill and resurface the roads to bring it up to department standards, a release states.
Drivers should remain alert as there will be signage, vehicles and crews in the road overnight.
The resurfacing work is part of a larger project to upgrade and repair several roads throughout Carteret County. The overall project is expected to be complete in February 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.