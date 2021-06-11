N.C. Department of Transportation

MOREHEAD CITY — Several Carteret County roads will be getting an upgrade beginning this weekend as N.C. Department of Transportation crews start a resurfacing project.

According to the department, lane closures on Bridges Street at N 20th Street and Bridges Street Extension, Friendly Road between Highway 70 and Bridges Street Extension, and N 24th, 23rd and 20th streets are expected to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and finish by 6 a.m. Monday, July 26. The work will be done between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Crews will mill and resurface the roads to bring it up to department standards, a release states.

Drivers should remain alert as there will be signage, vehicles and crews in the road overnight.

The resurfacing work is part of a larger project to upgrade and repair several roads throughout Carteret County. The overall project is expected to be complete in February 2022. 

