Elks Lodge feeds health care workers

MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 1710 recently received a Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation. The grant, written by Elk member Jane McClughan, was to feed health care workers at Carteret Health Care.
“This was just a small way for us to show our appreciation,” Ms. McClughan said in a news release. “They are working in a difficult situation with tremendous stress and hopefully this will make their lives a lot easier.”
Approximately 1,600 meals were served during the five-week effort, according to the release. Local businesses such as Harris Teeter, The Friendly Market, Panera Bread and Smithfield Chicken & BBQ either donated products or provided reduced pricing to assist.
Several individuals donated monetarily, allowing the Elks to extend the offerings from three weeks to five. Health care employees signed up ahead of time and came by the lodge to pick up the take-out meals on their way to work or on their way home.
The meals were planned, cooked and coordinated by Elks member Sara Willis, owner of Seaside Sensations Catering. They included pulled pork, spaghetti, fried chicken, fried shrimp and pork loin roasts with dessert and all the fixings.
Elks members Jane McClughan and Sally Byrd plated the food, along with volunteer Margie Ward. Elks Bob McClughan and Bill Ward along with volunteer George Byrd delivered the food to the cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.