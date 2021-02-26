Chief looks to boost pay, add new truck with Western Carteret Fire and EMS 2021-22 budget

CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors voted unanimously Wednesday night to set a public hearing for Wednesday, March 17 on Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department Chief Kevin Hunter’s preliminary fiscal 2021-22 budget.
The board, which oversees the department, set the hearing on the $3.463 million operating and capital improvements budget during a special session in the meeting room of the fire department off Sherwood Avenue.
The total is a 31% increase over the current fiscal 2020-21 budget, but the vast majority of the jump is for a salary increase for employees, one new staff position and capital outlay to pay most of the cost of a new $768,340 Spartan rescue/pumper firetruck.
In his presentation to the board, Chief Hunter said “there will be no tax increase” for the district, as growth and development in the past year is expected to increase and result in more money for the department.
If approved by the board after the public hearing, the budget will go to the Carteret County Fire and EMS Commission for review, then to county commissioners for approval as part of the overall 2021-22 county budget.
But the residential growth, Chief Hunter noted, is a double-edged sword, as it will mean more calls for service and places more demand on employees and equipment.
The new vehicle will be paid for by $400,000 in WCFD and Carteret County reserve money, plus a loan for the remainder. Chief Hunter said the apparatus will enable firefighters and emergency medical employees to respond to fires and medical calls without changing vehicles and transferring equipment.
The department “will save on insurance and fuel costs,” not to mention maintenance, the chief said, and will have more space in the bays when the truck is delivered in about 13 months.
He said there’s no doubt the new truck is needed, as he expects 1,400 to 2,500 more people to live in the district within the next one to four years, along with accompanying businesses to serve them.
Much of this growth is already underway in Peletier, Cedar Point and Cape Carteret, three of the four towns the department serves. The fourth town is Bogue, where development is less intense, but unincorporated areas of the western part of the county served by the department are also seeing development. Already the department is seeing an increase in calls and averaging about one motor vehicle collision per day recently.
The other big news in the preliminary budget is a proposal to hire a fire marshal/inspector, who will also be responsible for fire prevention efforts and departmental safety. The starting salary is $48,961.
The chief said people have been clamoring for the position.
In addition, Chief Hunter is proposing a 7% pay increase for all employees to bring them more in line with pay at other outfits in the area.
“We’ve played catchup for the whole time I’ve been your chief,” he said, a term of about 11 years. He noted the increase wouldn’t fully bring the department’s pay schedule in line with the others, “but we’ll get much closer to being equivalent.”
Disparity in pay for similar jobs inhibits employee retention, the chief has said in the past.
Salaries, at $310,873, are by the far the largest part of the proposed operating budget.
Chief Hunter said the effectiveness and good public perception of the department in recent years can be attributed to great employees and volunteers, who have operated for years on a “shoestring budget.”
The preliminary budget for “communications” is nearly double – at $41,700 compared to $22,000 in 2020-21 – as the department needs to upgrade equipment in part because of the growth in the district.
Chief Hunter said he’s not worried about departmental funding in the near future or paying for the new truck.
“We know there is income coming,” he noted.
Many of the new residential developments feature much higher-priced housing than in the past, which will increase the tax base.
In short, he said the preliminary budget envisions “bolstering our department to keep up with the growth,” and doing so without imposing additional taxes.
The tax rates for 2020-21 are 10 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation in Stella, which has a second WCFD fire and EMS station, 5 cents per $100 for EMS and 6 cents per $100 for fire districtwide.
Chief Hunter said he hopes to be able to propose a lower rate in Stella in the future.
Commission members, who represent the towns and the county, made few comments during the meeting other than to say the chief had done a good job.
