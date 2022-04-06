Our precious mother, Barbara Ann Waltsak Drum, Emerald Isle, the true heart of our family, went to her heavenly home on April 4, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Mildred’s Catholic Church in Swansboro with Monsignor Gerald L. Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. There will be a private family committal service for her to be laid to rest with her husband.
Mom was born in Newark, NJ, to the late William and Regina Martin Waltsak.
In 1955 mom married our beloved father, James Edward Drum, Sr. Dad enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After many years of traveling, dad finally retired in 1975. He and mom moved back to Jacksonville, NC, where they settled down into their first permanent home.
Mom was a very spiritual woman with a special devotion to the Blessed Mother of Jesus. She and dad attended St. Mildred’s Catholic Church in Swansboro, for many years. She also spent hours as a volunteer with the Hem of His Garment Thrift Store.
She worked for the Town of Emerald Isle in the water department. When the opportunity came for a civil service job at Camp Lejeune, mom took a leap of faith and began a career position with the Commissary. She retired from this position in April, 1999. Mom’s last employment was with Waterway RV Park in Cedar Point.
Mom loved island life, and when their youngest, Jon, went off to college, mom and dad pursued their dream and built a lovely home in Emerald Isle. They lived in “Barbara’s Dream” for the remainder of their lives. During these years residents and visitors alike would see mom walking her 2+ miles per day.
Mom is survived by her children, Jeff, Jim (Cindy), Gina (David) Benton, and Jon (Kris); grandchildren, April Whedbee, Summer, Sailor, Tanner, Noah, Gabrielle, and Jonathan Drum; and greatgrandchildren, Lucas Benton, and Anderson and Crosby Whedbee. She also leaves behind a brother, Leo Waltsak (Claire); sister-in-laws, Claire Waltsak, Barbara Burkhardt and Delores Waltsak; brother-in-law, Joseph Meyer; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death husband Jim, grandson, Nicholas; her brothers, sisters: Robert, Regina Fuller, Rita Stickle, William, George, Elizabeth Litzbaur, Joan Meyer, James, Thomas, Martin, and Paul.
We would like to thank these special women for taking such wonderful care of our mom as she courageously fought Parkinson’s Disease: Cindy Maners, Chelsea Greene, Colleen Hussion, and Grace Mastracco; and Community Home Care and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St Mildred’s Catholic Church Building Fund, 616 E. Sabistian Dr, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
